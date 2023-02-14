Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has completed more than two decades in the film industry, has seen the golden era of Bollywood. She has witnessed fans going gaga over films in the theatres and the sudden transition to OTT. Things have not been the same after the Covid-19 pandemic. Theatres have still not fully recovered as the audience has gotten used to being exposed to great content from all over the world on OTT. Bollywood has also become a victim of the boycott trend, with Kareena’s film Laal Singh Chaddha suffering badly because of it.

Kareena is busy dubbing for Marvel’s project Westlanders these days. She will voice the character of Black Widow in Hindi in the project, while her husband Saif Ali Khan is dubbing the dialogues of Star Lord’s character in Hindi.

She recently interacted with the media to talk about Westlanders and made a statement which was quite contrary to what she said earlier, about people not watching films due to the boycott trend. When Laal Singh Chaddha was being targeted for boycott, Kareena said, “If you do not want to watch our movies, do not come to the theatres, no one is forcing you”. She has been subject to a lot of trolling for her statement.

But in the recent media interaction, her stance seems to have softened after the huge success of Pathaan, despite the huge controversy around the song Besharam Rang. Kareena said that people are now very happy to go to the cinema. If the story of the film is good, then people will like it.

“People seek entertainment. Good movies are what viewers want to see. The audience only anticipates entertainment from a good story. People are exhibiting interest in visiting theatres now that the Corona era is over,” she said. “We are seeing a new crop of writers who work on new stories. After all, content is king and I am happy to see the industry moving in the right direction,” she added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here