Good News: 'Awesome Foursome' Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara's First Look Unveiled!
Good News will see the reunion of actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan after four years. They were last seen together in Krish's Gabbar is Back .
Image courtesy: Instagram
Kiara Advani unveiled the first look of Good News cast on Instagram on Thursday. The actress, who had already begun shooting the film along with Diljit Dosanjh in November last year, shared two pictures featuring the full cast of the film.
Good News will see the reunion of actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan after four years. They were last seen together in Krish's Gabbar is Back
. Apart from that, the two also worked together in films like Kambakkht Ishq, Ajnabee, Tashan and Bewafaa. In Good News, they are playing a married couple trying for a baby.
Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote: "Bringing the #GoodNews to you sooon. #kareenakapoorkhan @akshaykumar @diljitdosanjh @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @dharmamovies." (sic)
Diljit also took to Instagram to share the pictures and captioned them as: "Awesome foursome."
Good News marks Akshay's return to comedy. Other than the Housefull films, he has been exclusively starring in films with nationalistic messages—Holiday, Airlift, Baby, Rustom, Gold, Kesari—for several years now. His upcoming film Mission Mangal is also keeping in line with his current patriotic streak.
Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories. Other than Good News, she is also part of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. On the other hand, Diljit's last release was Soorma. He will next be seen with Kriti Sanon in Arjun Patiala.
Good News is being produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions.
