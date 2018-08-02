English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani Join Hands for New Karan Johar Film
Karan Johar made the announcement on Twitter and also shared the release date of the film.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani, Yogen Shah
Loading...
After months of speculation, Karan Johar has finally announced the title of his upcoming production, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Titled Good News, the film will mark the reunion of the two actors after nine years. They were last seen together in Sabbir Khan's Kambakkht Ishq.
The director-producer made the announcement on Twitter and also shared the release date of the film. Good News will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film will be helmed by first-time director Raj Mehta.
#GoodNews IS HERE! Bringing a fantastic cast of @akshaykumar, #KareenaKapoorKhan, @diljitdosanjh & @Advani_Kiara to the big screen with our debutant director @raj_a_mehta! This DRAMEDY's due date is 19th July 2019! @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms," Johar wrote.
Kumar also took to the micro-blogging site to share the "good news" with fans, tweeting, " Good News! That's the name of our film and so is the news I am sharing. It is a ‘dramedy’ Due Date 19th July, 2019." (sic)
Apart from Kambakkht Ishq, Kumar and Kapoor also worked together in films like Ajnabee, Tashan and Bewafaa. In Good News, the two are playing a married couple and trying for a baby. It is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.
Meanwhile, Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Gold. The film, directed by Reema Kagti, is based on true events about India winning its first Olympic gold medal in hockey as a free nation in 1948.
Also Watch
The director-producer made the announcement on Twitter and also shared the release date of the film. Good News will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film will be helmed by first-time director Raj Mehta.
#GoodNews IS HERE! Bringing a fantastic cast of @akshaykumar, #KareenaKapoorKhan, @diljitdosanjh & @Advani_Kiara to the big screen with our debutant director @raj_a_mehta! This DRAMEDY's due date is 19th July 2019! @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms," Johar wrote.
#GoodNews IS HERE! Bringing a fantastic cast of @akshaykumar, #KareenaKapoorKhan, @diljitdosanjh & @Advani_Kiara to the big screen with our debutant director @raj_a_mehta! This DRAMEDY's due date is 19th July 2019! @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms pic.twitter.com/zIrjOxDBno— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 2, 2018
Kumar also took to the micro-blogging site to share the "good news" with fans, tweeting, " Good News! That's the name of our film and so is the news I am sharing. It is a ‘dramedy’ Due Date 19th July, 2019." (sic)
Good News! That's the name of our film and so is the news I am sharing :) It is a ‘dramedy’— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2018
Due Date 19th July, 2019.#GoodNews @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @raj_a_mehta @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms pic.twitter.com/yKPVoOUOAW
Apart from Kambakkht Ishq, Kumar and Kapoor also worked together in films like Ajnabee, Tashan and Bewafaa. In Good News, the two are playing a married couple and trying for a baby. It is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.
Meanwhile, Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Gold. The film, directed by Reema Kagti, is based on true events about India winning its first Olympic gold medal in hockey as a free nation in 1948.
Also Watch
-
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Wriddhiman Saha Undergoes Shoulder Surgery in England
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buys His Cousin and Stunt Double a Custom Ford F150 Pickup Truck
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- 'Get an NRC Made, Or Go Back To Bangladesh': This Folk Song From Assam is Brutally Honest
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...