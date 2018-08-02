Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani Join Hands for New Karan Johar Film

After months of speculation, Karan Johar has finally announced the title of his upcoming production, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Titled Good News, the film will mark the reunion of the two actors after nine years. They were last seen together in Sabbir Khan's Kambakkht Ishq.The director-producer made the announcement on Twitter and also shared the release date of the film. Good News will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film will be helmed by first-time director Raj Mehta.#GoodNews IS HERE! Bringing a fantastic cast of @akshaykumar, #KareenaKapoorKhan, @diljitdosanjh & @Advani_Kiara to the big screen with our debutant director @raj_a_mehta! This DRAMEDY's due date is 19th July 2019! @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms," Johar wrote.Kumar also took to the micro-blogging site to share the "good news" with fans, tweeting, " Good News! That's the name of our film and so is the news I am sharing. It is a ‘dramedy’ Due Date 19th July, 2019." (sic)Apart from Kambakkht Ishq, Kumar and Kapoor also worked together in films like Ajnabee, Tashan and Bewafaa. In Good News, the two are playing a married couple and trying for a baby. It is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.Meanwhile, Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Gold. The film, directed by Reema Kagti, is based on true events about India winning its first Olympic gold medal in hockey as a free nation in 1948.