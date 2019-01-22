English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Good News: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Film Gets a New Release Date, Check Out
Dharma Production’s upcoming film 'Good News', starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has got a new release date.
Dharma Production’s upcoming film Good News, which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles, has got a new release date. The film, which was initially scheduled to release in July, will now hit theatres on September 6.
Producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote: "#GOODNEWS releases on the 6th of September, 2019!!! AKSHAY KAREENA DILJIT KIARA!!! Directed by RAJ MEHTA!! #capeofgoodfilms @DharmaMovies @akshaykumar #kareena @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan.” (sic)
Good News will mark the reunion of Akshay and Kareena after nine years. They were last seen together in Sabbir Khan's Kambakkht Ishq. Apart from Kambakkht Ishq, the two also worked together in films like Ajnabee, Tashan and Bewafaa. In Good News, they are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.
Kiara, meanwhile, was last seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories. Other than Good News, she will also star alongside Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. On the other hand, Diljit's last release was Soorma. He will next be seen with Kriti Sanon in Arjun Patiala.
#GOODNEWS releases on the 6th of September, 2019!!! AKSHAY KAREENA DILJIT KIARA!!! Directed by RAJ MEHTA!! #capeofgoodfilms @DharmaMovies @akshaykumar #kareena @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan pic.twitter.com/YelQThFKwS— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 21, 2019
