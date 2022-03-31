Good News For Kamal Haasan Fans, Vikram To Be Released in Theatres on June 3

The fans of Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie Vikram and now their wait is going to be over. The release date of the movie has been announced. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles will be released in theatres on June 3.

Actor and Producer turned politician Udhaynidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, which has bagged the film’s distribution rights in Tamil Nadu, announced the release date of the movie by sharing a poster on Twitter.

“Red Giant Movies is delighted to associate with #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan for the Tamil Nadu Theatrical distribution of #Vikram #VikramFromJune3,” tweeted the production house.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj also shared the post by Red Giant Movies.

The film is in the post production phase and Kamal Haasan is playing the role of a cop this action drama. Kamal Haasan has already set the internet on fire with his intense look in the poster.

Vikram’s teaser was released on the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s 67th birthday on November 7 last year and his fans went crazy. The teaser raised the expectations from the movie which is based on a political thriller story.

The Telugu rights for Vikram were sold for Rs 11 crore. The filmmakers have sold the digital and satellite rights of the movie for a massive Rs 112 crore. The entire budget of the film has already been recovered from the pre-release business. The film is expected to be a huge box office success. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathi Vijay, was also a massive hit.

Kamal Haasan is also shooting for director Shankar’s Indian 2, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as the female leads.

