Good News for Netflix Bingers! Streaming Giant Offering Weekly Mobile-only Plan for Rs 65
The price war among various OTT players in India has intensified, with content streaming leader Netflix experimenting a weekly mobile-only plan for Rs 65 a month in the country.
Netflix is also charging Rs 250 per month for mobile users but it still costs more than Amazon Prime which costs Rs 129 a month or Hotstar's Premium pack at Rs 199.
The new plans appearing on Netflix India's website lists the weekly mobile-only plan for Rs 65, basic plan for Rs 125, standard plan (two screens allowed) for Rs 165, and ultra plan for Rs 200 (four screens in 4k).
However, the mobile-only plan does not support shows in HD or 4K quality.
Being the world's second-largest smartphone market with cheapest data rates, India has become a major focus point for international content and music streaming platforms.
Recently, Apple Music slashed down its previous Rs 120 per month pack rate to Rs 99.
Major over-the-top (OTT) players have slashed their subscription prices to widen their consumer base with a two-pronged strategy: offering packages for shorter time periods and allowing consumers to choose their content.
SonyLIV app has a monthly subscription plan of Rs 99 while ZEE5 has monthly packs starting from Rs 49.
