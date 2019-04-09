Good News for Netflix Bingers! Streaming Giant Offering Weekly Mobile-only Plan for Rs 65

The price war among various OTT players in India has intensified, with content streaming leader Netflix experimenting a weekly mobile-only plan for Rs 65 a month in the country.Netflix is also charging Rs 250 per month for mobile users but it still costs more than Amazon Prime which costs Rs 129 a month or Hotstar's Premium pack at Rs 199.The Netflix mobile-only plan allows users to watch content on just one smartphone or tablet screen at a time.The new plans appearing on Netflix India's website lists the weekly mobile-only plan for Rs 65, basic plan for Rs 125, standard plan (two screens allowed) for Rs 165, and ultra plan for Rs 200 (four screens in 4k).However, the mobile-only plan does not support shows in HD or 4K quality.Being the world's second-largest smartphone market with cheapest data rates, India has become a major focus point for international content and music streaming platforms.Recently, Apple Music slashed down its previous Rs 120 per month pack rate to Rs 99.Major over-the-top (OTT) players have slashed their subscription prices to widen their consumer base with a two-pronged strategy: offering packages for shorter time periods and allowing consumers to choose their content.SonyLIV app has a monthly subscription plan of Rs 99 while ZEE5 has monthly packs starting from Rs 49.