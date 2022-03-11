Good News for Prabhas Fans: Telangana Govt Allows 5th Show of Radhe Shyam

The Telangana government has granted permission to theatres for the fifth show of Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam.

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, hit the theatres on Friday. Prabhas plays the role of a palmist in the film, which is set in 1970s Europe. While he is an expert at foreseeing the future of others, he may have misinterpreted his fate, resulting in a battle between love and destiny.

Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan appear in the film, which is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

In the north belt, the film is likely to open to Rs 5-6 crores. The film’s later earnings will be influenced by the buzz surrounding the picture and how well it is accepted by the audience. Radhe Shyam will also get stiff competition from Gangubai Kathiawadi in the northern belt.

In the Telugu region, the film is expected to do exceptionally well. To be a hit, Radhe Shyam has to gross over Rs 200 crores in theatrical business around the world. To become a blockbuster hit, the film has to collect over Rs 320 crores during its theatrical run. To be a superhit, it should make Rs 200-250 crores.

S. Thaman composed the Telugu version’s score, while Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara composed the Hindi music for Radhe Shyam. The Hindi and Telugu versions of the film have two separate soundtracks. The Hindi songs were written by Mithoon and Manan Bhardwaj, whereas the Telugu songs were written by Justin Prabhakaran. Manoj Paramahamsa is in charge of cinematography, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is in charge of editing.

It was originally scheduled to be released on July 30, 2021, but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

