Good News For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans, Show Gets Its New Bawri; Check Pics Here

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been among the most successful shows in Indian television history. While it has continued to rule over the audience’s hearts for nearly 15 years now, of late TMKOC was hit by multiple exits from its star cast. But looks like the TMKOC fans can finally rejoice. The makers are now reintroducing the character of Bawri and actress Navina Wadekar has been roped in to play the part.

Speaking on the development, Asit Kumarr Modi, the show’s creator, told IANS, “I wanted a fresh and innocent face for the character of Bawri and we luckily found what we were looking for. She has also promised commitment to the show.”

Modi thinks Navina will be the ideal replacement for Monika Bhadoriya who quit the show previously. Asit Modi requested the audiences to shower their love on Navina Wadekar who has been selected after multiple auditions. “Our show is the most loved show by the audience, and we need to fulfil their expectations. I am sure that they will love Bawri, played by Navina Wadekar She is enthusiastic and understands the brand Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We have auditioned so many talents and selected her. I request viewers to shower their love and blessings on the new Bawri,” he was quoted as saying.

The character of Bawri is a simple girl from Kanpur who is the love interest of Bagha, played by Tanmay Vekaria. The character had been missing from the show for quite some time now.

The current storyline of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revolves around Bagha and Bawri’s breakup. Bawri returns from her hometown and promises to meet Bagha in the Garden, but instead of doing so, she just sends him a message announcing their breakup.

The development creates an atmosphere of tension in the Gokuldham Society. Everyone, including Jethalal, and Nattu kaka, is curious as to why Bawri reacted the way she did. With the new casting, the characters and the audience will get the answer in the upcoming episodes.

One of the longest-running sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah debuted in 2008 and is currently in its 15th year with more than 3600 episodes. Central to the show’s narrative is the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society in Goregaon, Mumbai, and in particular the family of Jethalal Gada.

