‘Good News in First Week of April’: Bharti Singh Reveals Her Delivery Date

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first baby and their families are excited about welcoming the new member. Last year, Bharti announced about her pregnancy on social media. Now, Bharti has revealed, in a recent video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, that she is going to deliver the baby in the first week of April. She can also be seen swaying to dhol sounds while chatting with the photographers.

Bharti is seen grooving to the background music in the video. She later asks a man standing nearby to put on his mask. She then says the paparazzi, “Bhai April ke first week mein kabhi bhi mama bann sakte ho.”

In December, Bharti announced about her pregnancy by sharing a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai (We are going to become moms) on her YouTube channel LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa,

Bharti has been open about her pregnancy and motherhood. She recently shared how she cares for herself. She revealed that she has been eating a nutritious diet and using nutritional supplements. She also mentioned that she exercises on a daily basis to avoid difficulties.

In a recent interview she said that she has heard that “hurt a lot later" so she wants a normal delivery and does not want any health complications when she returns to work.

Bharti has temporarily taken a break from The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti and Haarsh are now hosting the talent reality show Hunarbaaz on Colors TV. The show’s judges are Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar.

