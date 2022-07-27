Good News Incoming: Anjali Nair-Ajith Raju Welcome A Baby Girl

Mollywood actress Anjali Nair and her husband Ajith Raju have been blessed with a baby girl. The actress, in a Facebook post, shared the good news with her fans on July 23. Sharing a couple of pictures from her maternity photo shoot, which featured her along with husband Ajith and daughter Avni, Anjali wrote, “Life is full of miracles, just like our newest family member, a sweet baby girl.” The comment section of the post was soon flooded with messages from fans and celebrities who congratulated the couple on welcoming the little miracle in their lives.

Meanwhile, Anjali tied the knot with Ajith Raju last November. It was the second marriage for both. Anjali was previously married to director Aneesh Upasana. The couple had tied the knot in 2011, and years later even welcomed a daughter Avni. However, they couldn’t live their happily ever after. As per rumours, the two were living separately for five years after they finally got divorced. Their daughter Avni, who stays with Anjali, has also tried her hand at acting at a young age. She played the role of Anjali’s daughter in the film 5 Sundarikal.

Ajith Raju is an ad filmmaker and has also worked as an assistant director in several Malayalam and Tamil films including Lal Jose’s directorial film Nalpathiyonnu. He has also assisted renowned Tamil director Venkat Prabhu.

On the other hand, Anjali made her acting debut as a child artist in the Malayalam movie Manathe Vellitheru. Released in the year 1994, the film was helmed by actor-director Fazil. The actress has some notable works under her belt, including Munnariyippu, Seconds, Aadu, Kanal, Ben, Kali, Kammattipaadam, Oppam, and Kammara Sambhavam. She was last seen in Jeethu Joseph’s directorial Drishyam 2. Anjali earned accolades for her impeccable performance in the film.

