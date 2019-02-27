Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted With Baby Bump on Film Set

Kareena Kapoor Khan is prepping up for her upcoming film Good News opposite Akshay Kumar. Of late, the pictures of the actress from the set of the film are making rounds on social media and the Internet is going frenzy over the actress with her baby bump.Wearing grey sweatpants and striped shrug over it, Kareena can be seen strolling on the film set with a fake baby bump. While one of the fans wrote, "Omg I thought it was real!" another commented, "You got me there for a sec."Take a look at the pictures:Good News will mark the reunion of Akshay and Kareena after nine years. They were last seen together in Sabbir Khan's Kambakkht Ishq. Apart from Kambakkht Ishq, the two also worked together in films like Ajnabee, Tashan and Bewafaa. In Good News, they are playing a married couple who are trying to conceive a baby.Apart from Kareena and Akshay, the film also stars, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.Kiara was last seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories. Other than Good News, she will also star alongside Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. On the other hand, Diljit's last release was Soorma. He will next be seen with Kriti Sanon in Arjun Patiala.Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, Good News, which was initially scheduled to release in July, will now hit theatres on September 6.