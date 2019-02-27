English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted With Baby Bump on Film Set
Kareena Kapoor Khan is prepping up for her upcoming film Good News opposite Akshay Kumar.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Kareena Kapoor Khan is prepping up for her upcoming film Good News opposite Akshay Kumar. Of late, the pictures of the actress from the set of the film are making rounds on social media and the Internet is going frenzy over the actress with her baby bump.
Wearing grey sweatpants and striped shrug over it, Kareena can be seen strolling on the film set with a fake baby bump. While one of the fans wrote, "Omg I thought it was real!" another commented, "You got me there for a sec."
Take a look at the pictures:
Good News will mark the reunion of Akshay and Kareena after nine years. They were last seen together in Sabbir Khan's Kambakkht Ishq. Apart from Kambakkht Ishq, the two also worked together in films like Ajnabee, Tashan and Bewafaa. In Good News, they are playing a married couple who are trying to conceive a baby.
Apart from Kareena and Akshay, the film also stars, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.
Kiara was last seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories. Other than Good News, she will also star alongside Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. On the other hand, Diljit's last release was Soorma. He will next be seen with Kriti Sanon in Arjun Patiala.
Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, Good News, which was initially scheduled to release in July, will now hit theatres on September 6.
Wearing grey sweatpants and striped shrug over it, Kareena can be seen strolling on the film set with a fake baby bump. While one of the fans wrote, "Omg I thought it was real!" another commented, "You got me there for a sec."
Take a look at the pictures:
View this post on Instagram
It's a Good news guys! 😉 It's #goodnews again for #KareenaKapoorKhan but this time it's in reel life as she shoots for the movie #goodnews on the streets of Mumbai . . . #kareenakapoorkhan #mommy #bebo #cutie#pregnant #kareenakapoor ##instalove #instadaily #paparazzi #manavmanglani @manav.manglani
Good News will mark the reunion of Akshay and Kareena after nine years. They were last seen together in Sabbir Khan's Kambakkht Ishq. Apart from Kambakkht Ishq, the two also worked together in films like Ajnabee, Tashan and Bewafaa. In Good News, they are playing a married couple who are trying to conceive a baby.
Apart from Kareena and Akshay, the film also stars, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.
Kiara was last seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories. Other than Good News, she will also star alongside Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. On the other hand, Diljit's last release was Soorma. He will next be seen with Kriti Sanon in Arjun Patiala.
Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, Good News, which was initially scheduled to release in July, will now hit theatres on September 6.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan on Playing Villain in Taanaji: He Just Happens to be on the Wrong Side
- Sara Ali Khan Turns Glamorous Boho Chic for Her First Magazine Cover Shoot, See Pics
- Shilpa Shinde on Getting Rape Threats for Supporting Sidhu: I Don't Care at All, Won't Take Legal Action
- ‘Deserve More Chances Consistently’: Rahane Hopeful of World Cup Call Up
- Despacito Becomes Most Watched Video on YouTube, Has Record-Smashing Six Billion Views
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results