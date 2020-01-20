Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Film Earns Rs 201.14 Crore
Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Good Newwz' has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office after releasing on December 27.
Good Newwz poster
Good Newwz has been running in theatres successfully since December 27 and now it has added another feather to its cap. The comedy film directed by Raj Mehta has entertained its way into the coveted Rs 200 crore club at the box office, in twenty four days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office collection in its fourth week and claimed that Good Newwz has done exceedingly well in the NCR region, Punjab and Mumbai. It has till Sunday, January 19, earned Rs 201.14 crore.
Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Good Newwz is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).
Check out the Good Newwz's box office figures below:
#GoodNewwz scores double century... Flies past ₹ 200 cr mark... Has had a glorious run in #Delhi, #NCR, #Punjab, #Mumbai... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #MissionMangal... [Week 4] Fri 75 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.89 cr. Total: ₹ 201.14 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020
#GoodNewwz benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3₹ 100 cr: Day 6₹ 125 cr: Day 7₹ 150 cr: Day 10₹ 175 cr: Day 13₹ 200 cr: Day 24#India biz.SUPER-HIT.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020
Earlier, talking about the positive response that Good Newwz had attracted initially, Akshay had said, "We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for 'Good Newwz' as it's a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It's an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation."
(With inputs from IANS)
