Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 65.99 Crore in First Weekend

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's film Good Newwz has earned Rs 65.99 over the first weekend. The comedy film however ranks third in number in the first weekend collections when compared to Akshay's other releases this year--Kesari and Mission Mangal. Nevertheless, Good Newwz managed to do better business than Housefull 4, Akshay's fourth film in 2019.

In fact, Good Newwz is growing in business each day. Taran Adarsh shared the film's collection between Friday and Sunday as--Fri 17.56 crore, Sat 21.78 crore and Sun 26.65 crore. He informed further that the film is doing well in multiplexes and seems like Akshay's latest offering will comfortably sail over Rs 100 crore mark by New Year's Eve. Meanwhile, as compared to last weekend release, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, Good Newwz has scored comparatively lesser over the first weekend. Salman's film was speculated to do less business than expected due to the ongoing protests in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act when it had released on December 20. However, it has still managed to sail past Rs 130 crore since release.

Check out the box office figures of Akshay's Good Newwz below:

#GoodNewwz sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

