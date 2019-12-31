Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Good Newwz Box Office Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Rs 78.40 Crore

'Good Newwz' has opened to a good response from the audiences. Akshay Kumar's latest film stands at Rs 78.40 crore at the box office after it released on December 27.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
Good Newwz Box Office Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Rs 78.40 Crore
Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan during the trailer launch of Good Newwz in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor's comedy film Good Newwz has earned Rs 78.40 crore at the box office office in four days after opening on Friday. The film raked in Rs 13.41 crore on Monday and is expected to grow in business on New Year's Eve and the following day. Meanwhile, it has also opened to good response in the overseas markets of UK, Canada, US and UAE. The film managed to earn Rs 24.19 crore in the opening weekend abroad.

Read: Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Impresses Deepika Padukone

Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office figures on his Twitter handle and informed that Good Newwz has emerged as a favourite among multiplex audiences. Check out the film's box office report below:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is witnessing slow business in its second week. After releasing on December 20, the film's box office collection stands at Rs 137.80 crore by Sunday. It is facing tough competition from Good Newwz and Akshay's film has marred Salman's film's business in multiplexes, informed Taran.

Read: Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva Set Dance Floor on Fire on Street Dancer 3D Songs Garmi, Muqabla

Good Newwz is expected to run decent till January 10 when Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Chhapaak and Darbar hit screens.

