Good Newwz Box Office Day 9: Akshay Kumar's Film is Unstoppable at Rs 147.70 Crore

Good Newwz is all set to emerge a big hit and is speculated to enter the coveted Rs 200 club soon. The film earned Rs 11.70 crore on Saturday (week 2), taking its total to Rs 147.70 crore in just nine days.

Trade analysts have claimed that the film is doing great business in North India and has turned out to be a favourite among multiplex audiences. Meanwhile, Good Newwz has also managed to surpass the box office collections of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 (released on December 20) and is expected to do good business till January 10 when Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior hits screens. Rajinikanth's Darbar also releases on January 9.

Check out the box office figures of Good Newwz below:

#GoodNewwz continues its dream run... Biz jumps yet again on [second] Sat... North circuits outstanding... Nears ₹ 150 cr... Has a strong chance of hitting ₹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr. Total: ₹ 147.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Good Newwz has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Producer Karan Johar shared a congratulatory message for the team as well.

Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the success of the film and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Good Newwz is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

(With inputs from IANS)

