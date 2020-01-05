Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Good Newwz Box Office Day 9: Akshay Kumar's Film is Unstoppable at Rs 147.70 Crore

'Good Newwz' has collected close to Rs 150 crore in just nine days since release and has left behind Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' in the box office battle.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
Good Newwz Box Office Day 9: Akshay Kumar's Film is Unstoppable at Rs 147.70 Crore
'Good Newwz' film poster

Good Newwz is all set to emerge a big hit and is speculated to enter the coveted Rs 200 club soon. The film earned Rs 11.70 crore on Saturday (week 2), taking its total to Rs 147.70 crore in just nine days.

Trade analysts have claimed that the film is doing great business in North India and has turned out to be a favourite among multiplex audiences. Meanwhile, Good Newwz has also managed to surpass the box office collections of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 (released on December 20) and is expected to do good business till January 10 when Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior hits screens. Rajinikanth's Darbar also releases on January 9.

Read: Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz Overpowers Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 at Box Office

Check out the box office figures of Good Newwz below:

Meanwhile, Good Newwz has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Producer Karan Johar shared a congratulatory message for the team as well.

View this post on Instagram

That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas! A big shout out to @johaikapoor for bringing the screenplay to our home at @dharmamovies ! To the stoic and supreme @somenmishra for spotting the potential and nurturing the journey on the film! To @shashankkhaitan for being such a rock solid mentor and friend and whose huge heart will always give him applause and love! To the amazingly talented debut director @raj_a_mehta for treating such a delicate story with emotional expertise ....for making the humour come through with panache and aplomb! Here’s a director I can’t wait to see the journey of...Cracking dialogues by @rishiwrites...a huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can! To my partner in crime and cinema @apoorva1972 for always balancing indulgence with pragmatism ....to the entire crew of our special film! To @zeestudiosofficial for their huge distribution support! @zeemusiccompany for making sure our tunes make the air waves! @azeemdayani for Passionately curating the music and being a soldier! #sumitchawla our EP for making sure we deliver and stand tall always! my rock solid marketing team led by @kadamsid13 and our family member and PR force @niluferq for positioning our film so solidly ! A huge thank you from the bottom of my heart....#goodnewwz ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the success of the film and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Good Newwz is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

(With inputs from IANS)

