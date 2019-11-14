Good Newwz First Look: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani Hint at Goof-Up
Akshay Kumar on Thursday took to Twitter to share the first posters of his upcoming film Good Newwz, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.
Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar/ Twitter
Akshay Kumar on Thursday took to Twitter to share the first posters of his upcoming film Good Newwz. The film which sees Kareena Kapoor Khan team up with Akshay Kumar also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.
The film posters show the two actors with their faces squashed in-between the baby-bumps of the lead actresses.
Akshay shared the posters on the micro-blogging site where the first showed him with his face squashed between the baby-bumps of Kareena and Kiara. The second poster showed Diljit in a similar pose, while the third poster showed the lead cast together.
Akshay Kumar captioned he first image, "'Squeezing' in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming!" The second image was captioned, "There’s always someone who ends up with the same #Christmas present as you!" While the image featuring the cast was captioned, "The goof-ups are bound to multiply...and that's how you get, #GoodNewwz! Coming to you this #Christmas,27th December (sic)."
'Squeezing' in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming!😝#KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms pic.twitter.com/AaLVfBWRl8— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2019
There’s always someone who ends up with the same #Christmas present as you!💆#GoodNewwz on Dec 27!#KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/tepsnmZ77T— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2019
The goof-ups are bound to multiply...and that's how you get, #GoodNewwz!😀Coming to you this #Christmas,27th December.#KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms pic.twitter.com/Sy7vN7y1q8— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2019
Dharma Productions too took to Instagram to share the posters of the film, alongside the caption, "Not all goof ups can be covered up, you see! Bringing you the biggest goof-up of the year, stay tuned! #GoodNewwz in cinemas 27th December!"
The film, which is directed by Raj Mehta is slated for a Christmas release on December 27, 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photoshopped Image of Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with Lipstick and Fairer Skin Causes Outrage
- Locust Biryani? Pakistan Minister Cooks Up Bizarre Method to Deal with Insect Infestation in Karachi
- Despite Advisory Bed Rest, Amitabh Bachchan Pulls Off 18 Hour Shift for Kaun Banega Crorepati
- Rishi Kapoor's Throwback Picture Sharing Coca-Cola with His Siblings is Absolutely Adorable
- Janhvi Kapoor is in 'Heaven’ While Dining with the Crew of Dostana 2 in Chandigarh