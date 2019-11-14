Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Good Newwz First Look: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani Hint at Goof-Up

Akshay Kumar on Thursday took to Twitter to share the first posters of his upcoming film Good Newwz, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 12:21 PM IST
Good Newwz First Look: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani Hint at Goof-Up
Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar/ Twitter

Akshay Kumar on Thursday took to Twitter to share the first posters of his upcoming film Good Newwz. The film which sees Kareena Kapoor Khan team up with Akshay Kumar also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

The film posters show the two actors with their faces squashed in-between the baby-bumps of the lead actresses.

Akshay shared the posters on the micro-blogging site where the first showed him with his face squashed between the baby-bumps of Kareena and Kiara. The second poster showed Diljit in a similar pose, while the third poster showed the lead cast together.

Akshay Kumar captioned he first image, "'Squeezing' in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming!" The second image was captioned, "There’s always someone who ends up with the same #Christmas present as you!" While the image featuring the cast was captioned, "The goof-ups are bound to multiply...and that's how you get, #GoodNewwz! Coming to you this #Christmas,27th December (sic)."

Dharma Productions too took to Instagram to share the posters of the film, alongside the caption, "Not all goof ups can be covered up, you see! Bringing you the biggest goof-up of the year, stay tuned! #GoodNewwz in cinemas 27th December!"

The film, which is directed by Raj Mehta is slated for a Christmas release on December 27, 2019.

