Good Newwz Overpowers Dabangg 3 at Box Ofiice, Dileep's Plea in Actress Abduction Case Dismissed

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz will surpass Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 box office collections in just nine days. The film is also anticipated to also enter the Rs 200 crore club.

In another news, a trial court in Kochi on Saturday dismissed actor Dileep's petition seeking a discharge in the actress abduction case. The court's decision came after the prosecution, during the hearing, requested the court to reject the petition of Dileep, an accused in the case.

Also, a new poster featuring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur from the upcoming film Malang was unveiled on social media today. The duo look interesting as a pair together as the trailer drops on January 6.

Read below for more news and highlights from the entertainment and lifestyle world.

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer comedy film Good Newwz is going well into its second weekend and it is anticipated that it is a strong contender to enter the Rs 200 crore club. Meanwhile Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 will struggle to reach the Rs 140 crore nett mark, says a report.

An actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested in connection with the case in July 2017 and after being lodged in jail for several weeks, he secured bail. Now, in a setback, a trial court in Kochi on Saturday dismissed actor Dileep's petition seeking a discharge in the actress abduction case.

In a new poster from Malang, Disha Patani is seen climbing on top of Aditya Roy's shoulder and bends down to kiss him. It was earlier reported that the two have also trained for an underwater kissing scene in the film. The new poster speaks volumes about their chemistry.

On the Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan scolds Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai for their behaviour during the week. He even asks Rashami to leave the house.

It was indeed a happy new year 2020 for Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya as he proposed to Serbian actress and model girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. Hardik’s dad Himanshu Pandya recently revealed that even they were taken by surprise with this development.

