News18 » Movies
1-min read

Good Newwz Release Date to Be Postponed Amid Anti-CAA Protests?

After the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests affected the business of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, reports have said that the makers of Good Newwz are contemplating postponing the release.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
Good Newwz Release Date to Be Postponed Amid Anti-CAA Protests?
Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar/ Twitter

As the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests rock the country, the entertainment industry also seems to have taken a hit. Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 opened below expectations because of the protests. Now, according to the latest reports, the makers of Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz are also concerned about the state of affairs in the country.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicles, a source has been quoted as saying, "Karan is in constant contact with Akshay Kumar, who not only plays the lead in Good Newwz but is also the co-producer. Anything can happen in the coming days, and if the situation on the streets continues to be volatile, the film may be postponed," says a source.

On the other hand, a member of the core team has said that the report is baseless. "I haven't heard anything about the release date being shifted. Of course, the peace and well-being of the country comes first. But tell me, what is an ideal time to release a film? Kahin na kahin kabhi na kabhi kuch na kuch toh hota hi rehta hai (Somewhere, sometimes, there's always something happening). The important thing is for people to like a film," the member said.

Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, the comedy deals with two couples whose lives get entangles due to an IVF goof-up. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

