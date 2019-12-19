Good Newwz Trailer 2: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Driven Nuts By Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh

The second trailer of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz is out, unleashing more crazy moments from the comedy-drama. The film is about two couples who go for IVF in the same hospital but their sperms get swapped as they have similar surnames - Batras. As a result of the goof-up by at the hospital, Kareena gets impregnated with Diljit's baby while Kiara with Akshay's.

The new trailer which is more rib tickling, starts with Akshay asking Kareena to rethink if she wants to have a baby of a person whose "IQ level is similar to that of a 12-year-old child." The trailer shows Kareena asking Akshay to get into a contract with the other Batra couple.

Diljit and Kiara continue to be as humorous and happy-go-lucky in the second trailer and seem all excited to have the baby. They even want the baby to either be a rapper like Honey Singh or an athlete like Milkha Singh. They are also seen keeping a track on Kareena's movements and asking her to take care of the baby.

The actors continue to call each other "crazy people" and "rubbish people" in the trailer. Don't miss the character of the doctor played by Adil Hussain who is seen praying before delivering the baby.

Akshay shared the trailer with the caption that read, "Good Newwz : Trailer 2 Delivering a wave of laughter before the fun unleashes! Are you ready to handle the Batras?!"

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will release next Friday, December 27. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.