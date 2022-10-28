'Good Night': Late Puneeth Rajkumar In Video Shared By Gandhada Gudi Team

The Kannada film industry is in a joyous mood as the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s final documentary film Gandhada Gudi hit the theatres on October 28. Fans are flocking to the theatres to watch their favourite Appu on-screen for the last time — some with tears in their eyes, others carrying a fond memory of the Kannada icon, who contributed immensely to the film fraternity.

Amid all the excitement, fans of the legendary actor have got another sweet surprise. Ahead of the docu-feature’s release, the Puneeth Rajkumar team or PRK shared a short video clip on Twitter urging moviegoers to hit their nearest theatres and watch the film. The post was uploaded on the micro-blogging platform by Puneeth’s Twitter handle.

“Looking forward to seeing you all in the theatres – Team PRK,” it read.

The exciting video clip opens with Appu being in one with Nature, sitting under a tent. He is encircled by darkness and deafening silence, only interrupted by the chirp of crickets. The video indicates that the scene might have been shot in a forested region. The video concludes with Puneeth saying “Goodnight” to viewers and zipping up his tent.

Fans were taken off guard after the sudden post on Puneeth Rajkumar’s official Twitter account after a gap of almost one year. Puneeth’s last tweet was on October 29, 2021, where he wished the entire cast and crew members of the Kannada film Bajrangi 2. Sadly, the date marked his untimely demise as well.

Evidently, Twitteratis got emotional and shared their thoughts. While one user expressed his shock by commenting, “Wait for a second, I didn’t realize you posted…!” another rued, “For a second, I thought the tweet was from Appu. Forever in our hearts, an eternal soul. Miss you Appu.”

ಒಂದ್ ಸೆಕೆಂಡ್ ಬಾಸೆ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಹಾಕಿದ್ರು ಅನ್ಕೊಂಡೆ…!💔 — Pradeep K (@pradeep_avru) October 27, 2022

For a second, I thought the tweet was from Appu 🥺

Forever in our hearts ,an eternal soul❤️❤️

Miss you Appu 😭#DBoss #DrPuneethRajkumar #Appu @dasadarshan pic.twitter.com/p6uX3KMq67 — RICHI DBOSS𓃰 (@Dany_029) October 27, 2022

Speaking about Gandhada Gudi, the documentary feature film stars Puneeth Rajkumar and the film’s director Amoghavarsha JS in lead roles. It is bankrolled by Homable Films which is also known to produce other cinematic marvels like the KGF franchise and the most recent Kantara.

Gandhada Gudi takes us on a visual tour of Karnataka’s wildlife with Puneeth pulling up his socks as he undertakes challenges like trekking in dense forests and exploring the underwater biodiversity. The film is touted to be a visual delight.

