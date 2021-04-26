Good Old Painting Days Are Back For Janhvi Kapoor

While the whole country is witnessing the second wave of COVID-19, with an increase in the number of people getting infected by the virus — Mumbai is currently under a strict lockdown. People are only allowed to move out in case of an emergency or essential services. The whole nation is trying to keep themselves calm by taking up hobbies and utilising their time productively. Just like any of us, celebrities are also dabbling with different activities to find out which one soothes them. Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no different. Janhvi has taken to drawing and painting to make her day productive. She is often seen sharing her art work on her Instagram account.

In her recent Instagram story, Janhvi gives her fans a glimpse of her lockdown life by sharing a beautiful painting that she had made herself. In the story, one can see a large canvas used to create an artwork consisting of the moon, some clouds and a sea. She captioned the picture as, “Painting days are back," adding two stickers to her story.

Even last year during the nationwide lockdown, Janhvi had experimented with art and craft. Needless to say, her paintings are a sight to behold. The Roohi star has tried her hands on various themes such as religion, animated characters and nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Before the lockdown, the actress took the Internet by a storm as she vacationed with her friends in Goa. Her vacation style gave millennials fashion goals. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Roohi and has wrapped up the shooting of Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar film, Takht. The period drama stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in prominent roles.

