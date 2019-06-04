Good Omens Actress Miranda Richardson is Thrilled About Game of Thrones Prequel

Miranda Richardson is all set to star in the much anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones but like many fans, she too was divided about how the fantasy drama ended its eight year run.

The actor, who currently stars in Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens, however, is tight-lipped about her role in the prequel where she stars alongside Naomi Watts.

"I can say absolutely nothing except that I'm thrilled and I'm really looking forward to it," she said when asked about her role. About Game of Thrones, which ended last month, and its highly-divisive finale season, Miranda says she has "opinions" but was not entirely unhappy like many others.

"I have my opinions about certain aspects of it. I'm not unhappy but it all comes down to personal choices in the end," the actress told PTI.

The prequel series is set almost thousand year before the events depicted in Game of Thrones.

In November 2018, HBO announced that two-time Oscar-nominated actor Naomi Watts will be headlining the cast of a prequel to its hit series Game of Thrones.

As per previous reports, the show's pilot is based on a story from GoT creator Jane Goldman and author George RR Martin, with teleplay credited to Goldman. The duo will also executive produce the show alongside James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray, Vince Gerardis and Daniel Zelman.

Martin and Goldman's GOT prequel is the first of several potential series set in the world of Westeros to move forward at HBO beyond the script phase. In May 2017, a multitude of writers were announced by HBO to be working on what Martin described as the "successor shows." The other writers working on the potential spin-offs are Max Borenstein, Brian Helgeland, Carly Wray, and Bryan Cogman.

The prequel series will chronicle the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, according to the official logline of the show.

