English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Good Omens to Star Benedict Cumberbatch as Satan, Frances McDormand as the Voice of God
Based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Good Omens will premiere on May 31.
Image: Getty Images
Loading...
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, best known for playing the infamous detective Sherlock Holmes in BBC’s super-hit thriller series Sherlock, will be seen as Satan in his forthcoming web series Good Omens, says showrunner Neil Gaiman.
Gaiman said that Cumberbatch's version of Satan will be "a giant, animated" one, who appears "400 foot high", reports variety.com.
Cumberbatch will appear in episode 6 of the Amazon series, which debuts on May 31. It was previously announced that Academy Award-winning actor Frances McDormand will appear on the show as the voice of God. Additional cameos in the series will include Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Jon Hamm and Nick Offerman.
Based on the novel of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Good Omens is set in 2018 on the brink of an apocalypse as humanity prepares for a final judgment. But Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), an angel, and Crowley (David Tennant), a demon, aren't enthusiastic about the end of the world.
Good Omens was Gaiman's first novel, written in collaboration with Pratchett, who died in 2015.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Gaiman said that Cumberbatch's version of Satan will be "a giant, animated" one, who appears "400 foot high", reports variety.com.
Cumberbatch will appear in episode 6 of the Amazon series, which debuts on May 31. It was previously announced that Academy Award-winning actor Frances McDormand will appear on the show as the voice of God. Additional cameos in the series will include Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Jon Hamm and Nick Offerman.
Based on the novel of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Good Omens is set in 2018 on the brink of an apocalypse as humanity prepares for a final judgment. But Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), an angel, and Crowley (David Tennant), a demon, aren't enthusiastic about the end of the world.
Good Omens was Gaiman's first novel, written in collaboration with Pratchett, who died in 2015.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'God Emperor' Trump Float Presides Over A Parade, Terrifies Everyone
- Amazon Pushes UPI For Pay on Android, Ahead of Implementation of RBI's KYC Guidelines for Mobile Wallets
- I Said Yes: Did Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Just Make Their Relationship Official With This Post?
- Captain Marvel: Samuel L Jackson Reveals How Stan Lee Could Still Do Cameos in MCU Films
- Real-life Black Panther Seen for First Time in 100 Years Near Fictional Location of Wakanda
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results