Good Omens to Star Benedict Cumberbatch as Satan, Frances McDormand as the Voice of God

Based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Good Omens will premiere on May 31.

IANS

Updated:February 15, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
Good Omens to Star Benedict Cumberbatch as Satan, Frances McDormand as the Voice of God
Image: Getty Images
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, best known for playing the infamous detective Sherlock Holmes in BBC’s super-hit thriller series Sherlock, will be seen as Satan in his forthcoming web series Good Omens, says showrunner Neil Gaiman.

Gaiman said that Cumberbatch's version of Satan will be "a giant, animated" one, who appears "400 foot high", reports variety.com. 

Cumberbatch will appear in episode 6 of the Amazon series, which debuts on May 31. It was previously announced that Academy Award-winning actor Frances McDormand will appear on the show as the voice of God. Additional cameos in the series will include Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Jon Hamm and Nick Offerman.

Based on the novel of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Good Omens is set in 2018 on the brink of an apocalypse as humanity prepares for a final judgment. But Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), an angel, and Crowley (David Tennant), a demon, aren't enthusiastic about the end of the world.

Good Omens was Gaiman's first novel, written in collaboration with Pratchett, who died in 2015. 

