Good Scripts Are Hard To Come By: Kajol On Exploring Mother-daughter Dynamics In 'Tribhanga'

New Delhi: As the daughter and granddaughter of two accomplished and famous women, actor Kajol says she could see parallels between her life and her character in “Tribhanga”, a film that appealed to her for its focus on the relationship between mothers and daughters. The film, written and directed by actor-director Renuka Shahane, is one of those rare stories to highlight the complexity of the mother-daughter bond in Hindi cinema, which for the longest time has told stories of fathers and sons while putting the mother figure on the pedestal.

One of the most popular stars of Hindi cinema with blockbusters such as “Baazigar”, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” among others, Kajol said she never plans her career. It is always about finding a “good script”, she added. “I have always gone with good scripts. If I like something I will do, if I don’t like something, I won’t. I never plan what my next character or movie would be. Good scripts are hard to come by. “I can say that I want to play this character or this type of film but at the end of it, you have to be sensible enough to go with a good script and it can be anything. It’s a fluke, sometimes you get lucky, sometimes you don’t,” the 46-year-old actor told .