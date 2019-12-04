Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Good Things Take Time, Says Alia Bhatt on Long Shooting Schedule of Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt was recently asked about the long shooting schedules of her upcoming film Brahmastra. The film also has Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles.

News18.com

Updated:December 4, 2019, 8:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Good Things Take Time, Says Alia Bhatt on Long Shooting Schedule of Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt was recently asked about the long shooting schedules of her upcoming film Brahmastra. The film also has Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles.

Ayan Mukerji's epic-fantasy Brahmastra has been long in the making and actor Alia Bhatt said that's because it's a "different" kind of project.

Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It features Alia, along with Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The movie was earlier supposed to release this year but was pushed to 2020 with an extended shooting schedule.

When asked about it, Alia Bhatt told reporters, “That’s because it’s a really different kind of a film. So good things take time.”

The first part of the sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to release in summer 2020 and also features south star Nagarjuna and actor Mouni Roy. The movie will see Ranbir Kapoor playing a character with special powers.

The supernatural drama is slated to be the most ambitious project by Ayan Mukerji. Apart from the stellar star cast, the film is also in news for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship that blossomed on the film's set. It has been shot extensively in Bulgaria, Banaras, and New York. The team is currently shooting in Manali.

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share that the team was shooting in extremely cold temperatures. "T 3567 - ..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette," he wrote on Twitter.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated to release on July 10, 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com