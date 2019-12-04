Good Things Take Time, Says Alia Bhatt on Long Shooting Schedule of Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji's epic-fantasy Brahmastra has been long in the making and actor Alia Bhatt said that's because it's a "different" kind of project.

Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It features Alia, along with Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The movie was earlier supposed to release this year but was pushed to 2020 with an extended shooting schedule.

When asked about it, Alia Bhatt told reporters, “That’s because it’s a really different kind of a film. So good things take time.”

The first part of the sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to release in summer 2020 and also features south star Nagarjuna and actor Mouni Roy. The movie will see Ranbir Kapoor playing a character with special powers.

The supernatural drama is slated to be the most ambitious project by Ayan Mukerji. Apart from the stellar star cast, the film is also in news for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship that blossomed on the film's set. It has been shot extensively in Bulgaria, Banaras, and New York. The team is currently shooting in Manali.

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share that the team was shooting in extremely cold temperatures. "T 3567 - ..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette," he wrote on Twitter.

T 3567 - ..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette .. pic.twitter.com/EdB3maKZpA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2019

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated to release on July 10, 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

