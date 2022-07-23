GoodBye: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Comedy-Drama to Hit Theatres on Oct 7

After much anticipation, the makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer comedy drama GoodBye have finally announced the release date of the film. The Vikas Bahl directorial is set to hit the theatres on October 7 this year.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and made the announcement related to the release date along with a picture from the film. He wrote, “AMITABH BACHCHAN – RASHMIKA MANDANNA: ‘GOOD BYE’ ON 7 OCT 2022… #GoodBye – starring #AmitabhBachchan and #RashmikaMandanna – locks the release date: 7 Oct 2022… Costars #NeenaGupta and #PavailGulati with #ElliAvrRam, #SunilGrover and #SahilMehta. #GoodBye is directed by #VikasBahl… Produced by #EktaKapoor in association with #GoodCo.”

Check his tweet here:

The photo sees Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta along with other stars of the film as they sat in a room and enjoyed a match together.

Last month, Rashmika wrapped the shoot of Goodbye and shared a special post for the cast and the crew. In her Instagram post, Rashmika revealed she began shooting for Goodbye two years back amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Despite the ups and the downs that the virus threw their way, the team managed to wrap the shoot and Rashmika shared she could not be happier.

She shared photos with the crew where they were all seen celebrating the wrap with a cake. They posed for a couple of other happy clicks.

Rashmika penned a sweet note for veteran actors Neena and Amitabh. She called Neena the “cutest” and Big B the “bestest” and we couldn’t agree with her more.

Her long note for team Goodbye read, “It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all!”

“@amitabhbachchan sir… I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you… you are the world’s bestest man ever! #vikasbahl … thankyou for this … god knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I’ve made you feel proud so far. @neena_gupta .. you are the cutest! I miss you,” Rashmika added.

Coming to Goodbye, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl. Neena and Big B will be essaying the role of Rashmika’s parents. The film went on floors last year. Apart from the trio, the film also features Shivin Narang, Sahil Mehta, among others. The film is being bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here