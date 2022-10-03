Goodbye: Big B Has The Most Humble Reply When Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Grateful To Work With You'

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Goodbye. This will be the first time that the two stars will be sharing the screen. Recently, Pushpa: The Rise fame talked about working with Big B and shared that she was grateful for the same. “It was extremely grateful to work with sir (Amitabh Bachchan) as it’s my first Hindi film and I already got to work with him,” she told NDTV during the Banega Swasth India campaign.

However, what will surely impress you is the most humble reply from her co-star Amitabh Bachchan. “The experience was mutual,” he said as he replied to Rashmika’s words.

Recently, when Rashmika was in Delhi for a song launch of Goodbye, she opened up about her experience of working with Big B and said, “The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I’m glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He’s the best teacher of them all.”