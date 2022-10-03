CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CongressCrisis#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Movies » Goodbye: Big B Has The Most Humble Reply When Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Grateful To Work With You'
1-MIN READ

Goodbye: Big B Has The Most Humble Reply When Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Grateful To Work With You'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: October 03, 2022, 08:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan to share screen in Goodbye.

Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan to share screen in Goodbye.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye is all set to hit theatres on October 7, 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Goodbye. This will be the first time that the two stars will be sharing the screen. Recently, Pushpa: The Rise fame talked about working with Big B and shared that she was grateful for the same. “It was extremely grateful to work with sir (Amitabh Bachchan) as it’s my first Hindi film and I already got to work with him,” she told NDTV during the Banega Swasth India campaign.

However, what will surely impress you is the most humble reply from her co-star Amitabh Bachchan. “The experience was mutual,” he said as he replied to Rashmika’s words.

Recently, when Rashmika was in Delhi for a song launch of Goodbye, she opened up about her experience of working with Big B and said, “The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I’m glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He’s the best teacher of them all.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 03, 2022, 08:08 IST
last updated:October 03, 2022, 08:08 IST