Goodbye OTT Release: Where To Watch Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Online

Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna has locked an OTT release date. The film, which was released on October 7, is set to release on the digital platform in less than two months after its release. Netflix India has confirmed that the film will release on its platform on December 2.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the OTT platform shared the poster of Goodbye along with the digital release date. “This winter just got a whole lot better because Goodbye is here to greet us with a warm hug on December 2nd," they captioned the post.

Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl, features an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, Abhishek Khan, and Elli AvrRam, among others. The film is an emotional tale of a family that learns to deal with grief in its own ways. Its story revolves around the funeral of a matriarch, Gayatri (Neena Gupta), in a dysfunctional household.

The film was well-received by the critics. News18’s review of the film read: “You are in for a pleasant surprise if you intend to watch the Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandana-Neena Gupta starrer Goodbye. A little over 2 hours long, the film is able to capture the tumultuous relationship shared by members of a family that comes to the fore after the unfortunate death of the mother."

“Vikas Bahl asks many questions in his latest film. It is hard to find loose ends in his film and even if it exists it proves to be inconsequential, unable to hamper the film’s strong points," the review added.

However, Goodbye was not as well received by the audience, leading to a disappointing box office collection. According to Bollywood Hungama, Goodbye recorded a lifetime box office collection of Rs 6.38 cr.

