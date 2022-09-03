Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Papa Aur Main...' As She Unveils 1st Poster With Amitabh Bachchan

South star Rashmika Mandanna is now gearing up to make her Bollywood debut in Goodbye, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. On Saturday, September 3, Big B announced the release date of his upcoming comedy-drama by sharing his and Rashmika’s new looks from the film.

Along with the release date, the megastar also shared a quirky post for the Vikas Bahl directorial that has garnered much anticipation on social media. In the new poster, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen flying a kit while Rashmika, who plays his daughter in the film, is holding manjha behind him to support him. Big B has donned a simple white kurta which he paired with a blue puffer jacket and Mandanna shows an infectious smile in a green salwar suit. The plot of the film remains under wraps, but if the poster is anything to go by, the comedy flick appears to be based on the bond of the leading protagonists.

While describing the poster, Amitabh Bachchan highlighted the crucial role that family plays in one’s life. He wrote, “Family is important. When everyone leaves you, it is family that remains” in Hindi in the caption. He continued the announcement by revealing that the makers have opted to release Goodbye theatrically. “Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on October 2022!” he concluded. Check out the announcement poster below:

In a subsequent post, even Rashmika Mandanna shared the same poster and added, “Papa aur main, aa rahe hai aapke family se milne on 7th October! (Dad and I are coming to meet your family on 7th October).” Take a look:

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, and Elli AvrRam also play pivotal roles in the movie. Goodbye is bankrolled under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment.

Besides Goodbye, Rashmika has a slew of projects lined up including Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, has Project K and Uunchai in the pipeline.

