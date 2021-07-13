'Goodbye' Schedule Wraps Up with a Party Featuring ‘DJ Amitabh Bachchan’

The cast and team of Vikas Bahl's upcoming directorial 'Goodbye' celebrated the shooting schedule wrap with a party on the sets. The film star cast includes the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Pavail Gulati and Southern sensation Rashmika Mandanna. Sharing pictures from the wrap-up party with the fans, lead actor Pavail posted multiple clicks from the mad party but what caught everyone's attention was the 'DJ' avatar of Big B. “Schedule wrap! What a beautiful night with DJ Amitabh Bachchan in the house,” read the caption shared along with the pictures.

In the first picture of the Instagram post,Pavail is seen taking blessings from Big B while in the photos that follow, the actor can be seen showing his moves on the dance floor with Rashmika.

Earlier, Big B had shared an Instagram post on June 14 as he returned to the shoot of Goodbye. He joined the film's crew after improvement in the COVID-19 situation post the surge in the number of cases in the second wave. This schedule of Goodbye was filmed while maintaining strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols laid down by the government.

Goodbye is being made under the banner of producer Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film has been in news ever since its announcement and the casting of Rashmika in the lead role has been much talked about. After impressing the audience in the Telugu film industry, the actress is all set to leave her impression in Bollywood and if all goes well, she will be seen in two films this year.

Rashmika is slated to make her Bollywood debut opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu, followed by the release of Goodbye.

Meanwhile, Pavail will be looking to carry forward the success of his last release Thappad. Goodbye also features actress Neena Gupta in a pivotal role.

