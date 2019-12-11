Google 2019 Trends: Kabir Singh to Avengers Endgame, Top 10 Movies of the Year

On Wednesday, Google released the data for 2019, detailing the trends and the most searched topics of the year. In addition to the same, it also released top songs, personalities, sports events and news. As for films, the first position was taken by much talked about film Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Among the top five films, 3 positions were taken by popular Hollywood films Avengers: Endgame, Joker and Captain Marvel. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, which is also India's entry to Oscars 2020 was on the list at number seven.

Take a look at the top 10 movies of the year as per Google Trend 2019:

1. Kabir Singh

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it is a Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Shahid Kapoor plays Kabir Singh, a surgeon who spirals into self-destruction when his girlfriend played by Kiara Advani leaves him.

2. Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame, served as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man. It became the highest grossing movie of all time, defeating Avatar. The film also bid bye to its iconic superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America.

3. Joker

Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix received a lot of appreciation post the release of the film.

4. Captain Marvel

Marvel introduced its first women-led superhero film from the franchise, Captain Marvel. Released in cinemas March 8th 2019 on International Women’s Day, actress Brie Larson was the force behind the female-powered film, who essayed the titular role.

5. Super 30

Super 30 tells the story of Anand Kumar, who coached students from the economically weaker background for the entrance exam of Indian Institutes of Management. Hrithik Roshan essayed the titular role and traverses the life and achievements of Kumar. The film was screened in July.

6. Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal was a hit at the box office. The film, which revolves around the story of India's Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission was directed by Jagan Shakti stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and H.G. Dattatreya in key roles. The film released on August 15.

7. Gully Boy

Director Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards. Gully Boy is the story of a rapper from the streets of Mumbai who dreams of making it big in the world of music. In the film, Ranveer and Siddhant Chaturvedi play budding street rappers Murad and MC Sher from the slums of Mumbai, while Alia essays the role of Safeena, an aspiring medical student in love with Murad.

8. War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's high-octane action drama film War hit the theatres on account of Gandhi Jayanti. Directed by Siddharat Anand, War released in Hindi, English and Telugu and received decent response from the audience and critics alike. Based on a cat and mouse game between two agents after one decides to go rogue and turns into a killing machine, War sees Hrithik and Tiger battle it out in an epic face-off.

9. Housefull 4

Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde it is based on a confusing plot of reincarnation after 600 years. A set of three brothers are due to marry a set of three sisters, until one of the brothers starts to realize that they are all reincarnations from 600 years earlier and the wrong couples are about to get married.

10. Uri - The Surgical Strike

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, Uri - The Surgical Strike is the story of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, who leads a covert operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.