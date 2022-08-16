Google Introduces Special Animation For SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR is continuing to make waves globally. The magnum opus has put Indian cinema on the global map. The film wreaked havoc at the worldwide box office and emerged as one of the most successful Indian films. RRR minted more than Rs 1100 at the worldwide box office. Almost five months after its theatrical release, it seems that RRR mania is still going strong.

Now technology giant Google has acknowledged RRR’s global popularity. Google has honoured Rajamouli’s magnum opus by introducing a special RRR animation. While searching for “RRR” on Google, Netizens can now see a horse and a motorbike moving across the web page. The horse indicates Ram Charan’s character Alluri Sitaram Raju and the motorbike indicates Jr NTR’s character Komaram Bheem. Die-hard fans of RRR have appreciated Google’s special gesture for the multi-starrer.

RRR features a superlative star cast which includes Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film has done extremely well on a pan-India level.

The period drama boasts of a captivating premise which revolves around two patriotic men who fight against British colonialism.

With RRR, S.S. Rajamouli has displayed his penchant for creating a grand visual spectacle for the audience. After the success of RRR and Baahubali films, S.S. Rajamouli has emerged as one of the most beloved filmmakers in the country.

It is worth noting that the film is available to stream on several OTT platforms as well. RRR’s Hindi version is streaming on Netflix. RRR has become the only non-English film to trend globally for 10 consecutive weeks on Netflix.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer has been Netflix’s most surprising success of this year. The sprawling Tollywood epic has found a large global audience with the OTT giant. Meanwhile, the film’s Tamil and Telugu versions can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5 respectively.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here