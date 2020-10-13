Netizens have Hilarious Reaction to Google Search Showing Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan’s Wife

When you search on Google for Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife, it shows the name of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is the wife of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Netizens are reacting to this technical goof-up with rib-tickling memes.

A Twitter handle named posted a video of Virat Kohli where he is disgruntled from what looks like an Indian Premier League match. He captioned the photo as that moment as, 'when you realise that Google search results show Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan’s wife'.

That Moment When U Realize Google Search Results Show Anushka Sharma As Rashid Khan's Wife pic.twitter.com/J2m9fHG2OW — Parth (@paarrthhh) October 12, 2020

Another user posted a collage of pictures of a shocked Virat, a pleased Rashid and a disappointed Anushka. The last photo of the collage is Akshay Kumar’s funny picture, marked as Google, which has shocked the other three.

Google search shows Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan's wife is Anushka Sharma. pic.twitter.com/OLysZquBl6 — Ahel Zaheer (@AhelZaheer) October 12, 2020

Besides wrongly showing Anushka as Rashid Khan’s wife, Google is also displaying legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar as cricketer Shubham Gill’s wife. A Twitter user shared a meme showing the ‘series of events’ that have happened since the faulty results appeared on Google. It shows Virat heading towards the Google office just like in the movie Kabir Singh, an enraged Kabir (played by Shahid Kapoor) was shown riding the bike.

Series of events:Google showing Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan's and Sara Tendulkar as Shubhman Gill's wife respectivelyMeanwhile Virat n Sachin heading towards Google headquarters like pic.twitter.com/aicx3Op5tk — SwagpurKaChaudhary (@Swagpuria) October 12, 2020

However, some users also objected to the mistake and did not find it funny.

Reacting to the news, a Twitter user said that this is not funny news and asked people not to share memes about the same. Angered by the misleading Google search, she added, “Anushka Sharma is a respectful artist and obviously she is VIRAT KOHLI'S wife only.”

This isn't funny at all . Stop Sharing memes about ANUSHKA SHARMA being RASHID KHAN'S wife please . Anushka Sharma is a respectful artist and obviously she is VIRAT KOHLI'S wife only . — DIVYANSHI (@stansatann) October 12, 2020

Google search results have been in controversy earlier as well. A picture of the US President Donald Trump appeared when the word ‘idiot’ was searched on Google in 2018.