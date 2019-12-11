Google Trends 2019: Ranu Mondal's Teri Meri Kahani to Coca Cola Tu, Top 10 Songs of the Year

The year 2019 which saw a variety of highs and lows in the music industry is nearing its ends. From some hard-hitting original compositions, which got people grooving to remixes that brought back good old nostalgia, 2019 was a great year for music.

Just like the streaming service Spotify, Google too has come out with its own list of top ten songs, based on the most searched tracks of the year. From love ballads to foot-tapping upbeat numbers, the list is diverse having both Bollywood tracks and independent artists' songs.

Take a look at the top 10 songs of the year curated by Google:

1. Le Photo Le: This Marwadi song by Nellu Rangili, Raju Rawal and Mahinder Choudhary was the most searched Indian song of the year according to google. This quirky song and a homemade video quickly went viral and got people talking due to its cringe-pop content.

2. Teri Meri Kahani: Internet sensation Ranu Mondal's first original song with music composer Himesh Reshammiya became the second most searched song of the year. This does not come as a surprise considering how popular the song got even before its release. It found its way to innumerable TikTok videos and became the reason for the change in Ranu Mondal's life.

3. Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan: Originally titled Sajjna, this song also found success thanks to TikTok. Sung by Bhinda Aujla & Bobby Layal and featuring rapper Sunny Boy, the song became a hit because of its catchy chorus and a video that bordered on cringe.

4. Vaaste: This extremely popular song produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Nikhil D'Souza haas a whopping 64 million views on Youtube. The song also has been composed by Tanish Bagchi, who has been dominating the Bollywood music scene for a while now. The song also served as a launchpad for Dhvani Bhanushali, who now has many such superhit songs on her belts such as Dilbar, Psycho Saiyyan and Leja Re.

5. Coca Cola Tu: Musical siblings Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar's song comparing a woman to a bottle of a soft drink is on number 5. The song became extremely popular and then was recreated and used in Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi. Given how popular the stars are, it only helped the song on its ways to success.

6. Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re: This Bhojpuri song that became viral on the internet is on number six. Sung by Ritesh Pandey, Antar Singh and Priyanka the music video of the song is the epitome of cringe-pop. Again used widely on TikTok, the song has 29.7 million views on Youtube.

7. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: This rendition of the classic song from Blackmail featuring Rakhee and Dharmendra, is the title song of his grandson, Karan Deol's debut fil Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, also starring Sahher Bamba. Sung by Arijit Singh & Parampara Thakur and sung by Sachet Parampara, the song has 67 million views on Youtube, doing much better than the film itself.

8. Ladki Aankh Maare: This superhit song from Simmba featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is a remix of the hit 90s song from Arshad Warsi's debut film Tere Mere Sapne. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh and Kumar Sanu, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It has 67 million views on Youtube.

9. Payaliya Bajni Lado Piya: This another viral song from the year sung by singers Shivani And Keshav is another cringe-highlight of the year.

10. Kya Baat Hai: Harrdy Sandhu's hit track Kya Baat Ay was the successor of Naah- another popular song, in collaboration with lyricist Jaani and singer BPraak. The video has the same vibe as the previous song with Nora Fatehi, but features Brazilian model Carolina Moura with Sandhu. The song has 48 million views.

