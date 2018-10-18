GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' Gets India Release Date

Sony Pictures India is bringing 'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' to the country on October 26. The sequel to RL Stine's 2015 hit will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

IANS

Updated:October 18, 2018, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' Gets India Release Date
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween will release in India on October 26.
Loading...
New Delhi: Jack Black's 'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' will release in India on October 26.

Sony Pictures India is bringing the film to the country. The sequel to R.L. Stine's 2015 hit will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, said a statement to IANS.

'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' follows the Quinn family - high school senior Sarah (Madison Iseman), her middle school brother Sonny (Jeremy Ray Taylor), and their mother Kathy (Wendi McLendon-Covey) -- into an entirely new set of spooky and funny events.

"Sonny and schoolmate SAM (Caleel Harris) are best friends with a side job as the 'Junk Brothers', collecting discarded stuff the people don't want.

But it's a gig that leads them right into the path of Slappy (Avery L ee Jones), the mischievous ventriloquist dummy from an unpublished 'Goosebum ps' book.

It also stars Chris Parnell and Ken Jeong. It is based on 'The Goosebumps Books' written by R.L. Stine. Black essays the role of the writer in the film.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...