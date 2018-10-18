English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' Gets India Release Date
Sony Pictures India is bringing 'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' to the country on October 26. The sequel to RL Stine's 2015 hit will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween will release in India on October 26.
Loading...
New Delhi: Jack Black's 'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' will release in India on October 26.
Sony Pictures India is bringing the film to the country. The sequel to R.L. Stine's 2015 hit will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, said a statement to IANS.
'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' follows the Quinn family - high school senior Sarah (Madison Iseman), her middle school brother Sonny (Jeremy Ray Taylor), and their mother Kathy (Wendi McLendon-Covey) -- into an entirely new set of spooky and funny events.
"Sonny and schoolmate SAM (Caleel Harris) are best friends with a side job as the 'Junk Brothers', collecting discarded stuff the people don't want.
But it's a gig that leads them right into the path of Slappy (Avery L ee Jones), the mischievous ventriloquist dummy from an unpublished 'Goosebum ps' book.
It also stars Chris Parnell and Ken Jeong. It is based on 'The Goosebumps Books' written by R.L. Stine. Black essays the role of the writer in the film.
Sony Pictures India is bringing the film to the country. The sequel to R.L. Stine's 2015 hit will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, said a statement to IANS.
'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' follows the Quinn family - high school senior Sarah (Madison Iseman), her middle school brother Sonny (Jeremy Ray Taylor), and their mother Kathy (Wendi McLendon-Covey) -- into an entirely new set of spooky and funny events.
"Sonny and schoolmate SAM (Caleel Harris) are best friends with a side job as the 'Junk Brothers', collecting discarded stuff the people don't want.
But it's a gig that leads them right into the path of Slappy (Avery L ee Jones), the mischievous ventriloquist dummy from an unpublished 'Goosebum ps' book.
It also stars Chris Parnell and Ken Jeong. It is based on 'The Goosebumps Books' written by R.L. Stine. Black essays the role of the writer in the film.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United Make Stellar Comeback as Chennaiyin FC Crumble at Home
- Namaste England Movie Review: It's a Shoddy Tale of Misplaced Nationalism and Oddly Timed Sexism
- Badhaai Ho Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri are Real Stars of This Ayushmann Khurrana Film
- Nothing to See Here: Sri Lanka to Revoke Rogue Bikini Ban
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...