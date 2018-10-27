English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Goosebumps 2 Movie Review: Funnily Scary and Mediocre
Sonny and Sam in their bid to earn some extra pocket money dig him out from the waste along an unpublished Stine manuscript.
A still from Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.
Loading...
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Cast: Wendi McLendon-Covey, Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Black
Director: Ari Sandel
This is a sequel to the 2015 released film Goosebumps. The action in this film revolves around three kids. The precocious budding scientist and electricity obsessed Sonny (Jeremy Ray Taylor) whose experiments with wireless electricity follow the trail blazed by his hero Nikolai Tesla, his best friend Sam (Caleel Harris) and Sonny's older sister Sarah (Madison Iseman) who is an aspiring writer.
The main representative of evil, here, is the charmless Slappy (voiced by Mick Wingert) a sneering ventriloquist's dummy in a natty charcoal suit, who was found in a dilapidated home which once supposedly belonged to R.L. Stine the original author of Goosebumps series.
Sonny and Sam in their bid to earn some extra pocket money dig him out from the waste along an unpublished Stine manuscript.
Upon opening the book and reciting an attached incantation, Slappy springs to life and he resembles a demanding new born baby. And he wants nothing more than to be a part of Sonny's family. But when he is denied that wish, all hell breaks loose by bringing to life an army of Halloween monsters, including numerous Goosebumps characters as well as sharp-toothed gummy bears, giant spider formed by balloons and flying witches.
There is enough fun in the plot to propel the narrative forward, but they never quite hit the level of its predecessor.
The action lacks the yelling, screaming and running away, that made the previous edition a likeable film. This edition is a tad insipid and lacks flavour.
As for the performances, all the actors are competent. Wendy McLendon-Covey has a thankless role as Sonny and Sarah's mother and Ken Jeong is there as their weird, Halloween-enthusiast neighbour. There are a couple of bullies there to provide some additional villainy stuff.
The biggest issue in this edition is the miniscule role of Jack Black. And despite appearing as R.L. Stine in the last few minutes of the film, he does not leave an impact as how he did in the earlier Goosebumps.
Overall, Goosebumps 2 fails to give you enough goose bumps as it is a routine, funnily scary and mediocre film.
Rating: 2.5/5
(Review by: Troy Ribeiro)
Cast: Wendi McLendon-Covey, Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Black
Director: Ari Sandel
This is a sequel to the 2015 released film Goosebumps. The action in this film revolves around three kids. The precocious budding scientist and electricity obsessed Sonny (Jeremy Ray Taylor) whose experiments with wireless electricity follow the trail blazed by his hero Nikolai Tesla, his best friend Sam (Caleel Harris) and Sonny's older sister Sarah (Madison Iseman) who is an aspiring writer.
The main representative of evil, here, is the charmless Slappy (voiced by Mick Wingert) a sneering ventriloquist's dummy in a natty charcoal suit, who was found in a dilapidated home which once supposedly belonged to R.L. Stine the original author of Goosebumps series.
Sonny and Sam in their bid to earn some extra pocket money dig him out from the waste along an unpublished Stine manuscript.
Upon opening the book and reciting an attached incantation, Slappy springs to life and he resembles a demanding new born baby. And he wants nothing more than to be a part of Sonny's family. But when he is denied that wish, all hell breaks loose by bringing to life an army of Halloween monsters, including numerous Goosebumps characters as well as sharp-toothed gummy bears, giant spider formed by balloons and flying witches.
There is enough fun in the plot to propel the narrative forward, but they never quite hit the level of its predecessor.
The action lacks the yelling, screaming and running away, that made the previous edition a likeable film. This edition is a tad insipid and lacks flavour.
As for the performances, all the actors are competent. Wendy McLendon-Covey has a thankless role as Sonny and Sarah's mother and Ken Jeong is there as their weird, Halloween-enthusiast neighbour. There are a couple of bullies there to provide some additional villainy stuff.
The biggest issue in this edition is the miniscule role of Jack Black. And despite appearing as R.L. Stine in the last few minutes of the film, he does not leave an impact as how he did in the earlier Goosebumps.
Overall, Goosebumps 2 fails to give you enough goose bumps as it is a routine, funnily scary and mediocre film.
Rating: 2.5/5
(Review by: Troy Ribeiro)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #MeToo: People Won't Have the Guts to Misbehave With My Family, Says Saif Ali Khan
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...