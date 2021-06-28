Gopi Bahu Fans Amazed with Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Belly Dance Skills in Instagram Reel

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has taken the internet by a storm after sharing a video in which she is seen doing belly dance. The diva’s moves have left the netizens and impressed. In the reel, the actress is seen enjoying while performing a belly dance. She is seen wearing a beaded belt, teaming it up with a black and pink sports bra. The actress has used one of the Instagram challenge/trend tracks in the background to complete her post.

Her fans absolutely loved the video. Most people have dropped appreciative comments and have lauded her dance skills. A bunch of users, on the other hand, asked her to go slow with this dance form as it can take a toll on her back. Devoleena had injured her back in 2013. Quite a few users also asked her to upload more dance videos. A couple of people also addressed the actress by her on-screen name ‘Gopi Bahu’ in the comments. They mentioned how this dance performance is the opposite of her character in the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Through this short clip, she has also informed her virtual family that she is still learning belly dance and is practicing it quite often. However, once she learns it completely, she will be uploading a longer video of the same for her fans.

Devoleena has been sharing dance videos in the past, but those clips have usually been on Bollywood or Indian tracks. Here is a look at some of her dance videos:

He last daily soap appearance was in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ke Apon Ke Por and is also the sequel to Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The leading pair of the show is played by Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss 13.

