Gopi Bahu-Kokilaben to Return in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Rhea Chakraborty Calls Mahesh Bhatt 'Father Figure'

After Daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's clips went viral on social media after a music composer made a rap song out of some dialogues, the show is set to return with a season 2. Producer Rashmi Sharma said that the team mulled over the idea for a new season amid the lockdown.

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for the first time on Friday appeared before the CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of the Bollywood actor. The Central Bureau of Investigation team after examining several other accused in the case has prepared a list of questions that it seeks answers from Rhea. A CBI source said the list contains more than 20 questions.

Rhea Chakraborty has rubbished all speculation about her relationship with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, saying that he's like a father figure to her and has denied claims of any other relationship between the two.

Actress Ankita Lokhande has put out "certain clarifications" on Instagram, stating that she and her former partner Sushant Singh Rajput had not spoken to each other after their separation, which took place in February 2016.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha have been trending a great deal lately. The couple was seen all smiles as they posed amidst a lush green field in a picture which recently surfaced online. The picture that is going viral across social media platforms is assumedly taken during the duo’s latest outing. Allu Arjun is seen sporting a long and messy hairstyle in an afro style.

