Gopichand and Raashi Khanna’s Pakka Commercial Trailer Out

Actor Gopichand celebrated his 42nd birthday on June 12. He had a special treat for his fans with the trailer release of his latest film, Pakka Commercial.

Pakka Commercial, billed as a comedy entertainer, is produced by Bunny Vass under the banner of GA2 Pictures in collaboration with UV Creations. After watching the trailer, it’s easy to assume that the film, directed by Maruthi, contains aspects of comedy, romance, and action. It will be a fun-filled rollercoaster trip that will undoubtedly tickle the audience’s funny bones.

Both director Maruthi and actor Gopichand shared the YouTube link of the trailer from their respective handles. Check out the trailer.

Pakka Commercial has been well received by fans who are looking forward to the release of the pan-India movie. Gopichand is playing the role of a lawyer in the movie with Raashii Khanna playing his love interest. Gopichand seems to be effortlessly switching between action and comedy in the 2 minutes 20-second-long trailer. GA2 Pictures, which is producing the movie, put up the trailer to wish Gopichand on his birthday. It has already garnered more than 1 million views and became a rage on social media.

Pakka Commercial’s release has been delayed several times. It was slated for theatrical release earlier but it had to be postponed multiple times in view of the COVOD19 pandemic. Helmed by Maruthi, the supporting cast includes Sathyaraj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Kiran Talasila, Saptagiri, Sai Krishna and Ramana Reddy. The post-production work of the commercial film, which has already completed shooting, is in full swing. The film is set to release worldwide on July 1.

