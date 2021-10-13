Gopichand, Nayanthara-Starrer 'Aaradugula' Fails to Create Magic at Box Office

Telugu action film Aaradugula Bullet starring Gopichand and Nayanthara was finally released last weekend after a delay of more than four years. The film was scheduled to release on June 9, 2017, but could only be released in theatres last Friday, October 8. It received stiff competition from another Telugu film Konda Polam and Tamil action comedy Doctor, which was released as “Varun Doctor" in Telugu states.

Aaradugula Bullet is directed by B. Gopal and has received poor reviews from the audience. The box office numbers also reflected the same. The film collected only Rs 1.04 crore in four days from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The worldwide gross stands at Rs 1.51 crore.

The action flick stars Prakash Raj in a negative character while Abhimanyu Singh, Brahmanandam and Jaya Prakash Reddy are in important roles.

Aaradugula Bullet was sold for Rs 3 crore before its release, and the film needs to collect at least around Rs 2.5 crore more to become profitable for distributors. However, seeing the trend it looks nearly impossible for the film to sustain even another week. Gopichand’s mass entertainer raked in only Rs 24 lakh on Sunday, and the collection dropped to a paltry Rs 12 lakh on the first weekday.

The coming Friday is packed with big budgeted movies like Maha Samudram and Most Eligible Bachelor. Maha Samudram has an ensemble cast of Sidharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel, Sharwanand among others. Most Eligible features Akkhil Akkikeni and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be next seen with Rajinikanth in his Diwali release Annatthe. The teaser for the action drama will be released on October 14. Gopichand was last seen in sports action drama Seetimarr featuring Tamannah. The Sampath Nandi directorial was released on September 10 and has received generally favourable reviews.

