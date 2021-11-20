Gopichand’s Aaradugula Bullet Becomes a Hit on OTT After Box Office Failure

Telugu actor Thottempudi Gopichand’s Aaradugula Bullet which turned out to be a disaster at the box office, has become a big hit on OTT platform. The film released after a long wait of four years in theatres in October this year during the Dussehra festive season. Now after its release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video the action-drama has become a hit. The film features in top trends on the platform in the last ten days.

The film started in 2015 and it took almost seven years to release the film. The film has been directed by B Gopal.

As per the reports, Aradugula Bullet made a pre-release business of Rs 3 crore and the film grossed Rs 1.63 crore at the box office. A total of Rs 1.5 crore losses are yet to be recovered. Overall, the film turned out to be another disaster in Gopichand’s career.

However, it could be a relief for Gopichand as the movie has been trending in top 2 for last 10 days on Amazon Prime Video. The film was sold by the producers to Amazon Prime for Rs 4.5 crores. The film is doing much better as compared to the earnings in the theatres.

Gopichand was recently seen in a super hit drama Seetimaarr in September this year. The movie was produced by Srinivasa Chittoori under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen. Seetimaarr was based on the story of how some young women in the countryside became champions fighting all hardships. Gopichand was seen in the role of Andhra Women’s Kabaddi Team Coach and Tamannaah played the role of the Telangana Women’s Kabaddi Team Coach.

South actor Gopichand is shooting his next movie Pakka Commercial under the direction of Maruti. The film will be released on Holi next year.

