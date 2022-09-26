Gopinath and Radhika to Marry Soon in Baakiyalakshmi? Let's Find Out

Vijay TV’s popular show Baakiyalakshmi has once again turned the lives of Radhika and Gopinath upside down. The lovers were separated because of their destiny. However, it seems that they will soon be back together.

The latest development in the show has suggested that the reunion of the love birds is on the cards. Gopi will soon propose to Radhika for marriage in the show. Ahead of proposing to her, he divorced his first wife, Baakiya.

Previously, the CEO of Gopi’s company gave a party hall contract to Baakiya. Baakiya and her team get hired for the catering of the party. However, things take an unexpected turn when Gopi books the same hall to propose to Radhika. Gopi also plans on marrying Radhika in the same hall. Owing to a misunderstanding, both Baakiya and Gopi accept the offer. It seems that even before Gopi confesses his feelings for Radhika, the situation will change as Baakiya will come to know about the surprise.

In the upcoming episodes of Baakiyalakshmi, viewers will witness the intense drama unfold. The barrier between the two is Gopinath’s mother. In the recent promo of Baakiyalakshmi, Gopi was seen confessing his feelings for Radhika to his mother. Infuriated by the same, his mother lashes out at him. However, Gopi wishes for his mother to be a part of the wedding ceremony. Gopi assumes that his mother will support him but things turn topsy-turvy when she does not. Gopi can be seen shocked to hear his mother say that she will never allow him to marry Radhika.





On the other hand, Gopinath makes all the preparations for his marriage to Radhika. What will happen next? Will Radhika and Gopi finally marry each other? Watch out for the latest episode of Baakiyalakshmi on Vijay TV to find out.

