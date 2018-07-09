GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Aaradhya Bachchan Steals Mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Thunder In These Photos

Mother says “Aaradhya is god’s child, her own person, a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious soul. I’m blessed to have her as my daughter. All I’d like to say to her is that she can make and do what she wants with her life.”

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2018, 2:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aaradhya Bachchan Steals Mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Thunder In These Photos
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has time and again proved to be an affectionate and caring mother who knows how to manage her time efficiently. Despite her busy work schedule, Aishwarya makes sure she spends quality time with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The actor, who was currently spotted at the Longines event during Paris Fashion Week, shared adorable candid moments with her daughter Aaradhya and the pictures are just breathtaking and will leave you all enthralled.

In one of the posts shared by Aishwarya on her Instagram profile, we see a candid moment between the mother and the daughter.

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Interestingly, this picture is special and eye-catching as it brings the three generations together, we see Aaradhya, Aishwarya and the former beauty queen’s mother sharing the screen space.

Love

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



In another still, we see Aaradhya posing next to a carousel.

My LOVE

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



The 44-year-old actor repeatedly shares images of how she is trying to make Aaradhya’s childhood as normal and ordinary as possible. She said, “I have gone with her everywhere. I go to her school every day. I have done normal things with her like taken her to the park, visited temples, gone to the supermarket etc. so that she understands what ‘normal normal’ is and what social excitement is” in an interview with Hindustan Times.

My SuperGirls✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



In an interview with Femina earlier, she said, “Aaradhya is god’s child, her own person, a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious soul. I’m blessed to have her as my daughter. All I’d like to say to her is that she can make and do what she wants with her life.”

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



One recent picture, a perfect family shot of herself with Aradhya and Abhishek Bachchan was also shared on her Instagram account.

MINE✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



On the work front, Aishwarya would be next seen in "Fanney Khan" in which she plays the role of a famous singer and will share the screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery