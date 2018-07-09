Aaradhya Bachchan Steals Mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Thunder In These Photos

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has time and again proved to be an affectionate and caring mother who knows how to manage her time efficiently. Despite her busy work schedule, Aishwarya makes sure she spends quality time with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.The actor, who was currently spotted at the Longines event during Paris Fashion Week, shared adorable candid moments with her daughter Aaradhya and the pictures are just breathtaking and will leave you all enthralled.In one of the posts shared by Aishwarya on her Instagram profile, we see a candid moment between the mother and the daughter.Interestingly, this picture is special and eye-catching as it brings the three generations together, we see Aaradhya, Aishwarya and the former beauty queen’s mother sharing the screen space.In another still, we see Aaradhya posing next to a carousel.The 44-year-old actor repeatedly shares images of how she is trying to make Aaradhya’s childhood as normal and ordinary as possible. She said, “I have gone with her everywhere. I go to her school every day. I have done normal things with her like taken her to the park, visited temples, gone to the supermarket etc. so that she understands what ‘normal normal’ is and what social excitement is” in an interview with Hindustan Times.In an interview with Femina earlier, she said, “Aaradhya is god’s child, her own person, a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious soul. I’m blessed to have her as my daughter. All I’d like to say to her is that she can make and do what she wants with her life.”One recent picture, a perfect family shot of herself with Aradhya and Abhishek Bachchan was also shared on her Instagram account.On the work front, Aishwarya would be next seen in "Fanney Khan" in which she plays the role of a famous singer and will share the screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.