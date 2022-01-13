'Gorgeous': Ananya Pandey Latest Beach Photoshoot Sets Insta on Fire

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday set the temperatures soaring with her latest pictures on Instagram. These photos from her latest shoot are going viral on social media. In these pictures, the actor is wearing a printed bikini at a beach and needless to say looking gorgeous.

Sharing the pictures Ananya wrote in the caption “caught a vibe". The photos have already received more than six lakh likes and hundreds of comments. Apart from her fans, some celebrities have also commented on the steamy photographs. One of the users commented, “Gorgeous", while another one wrote “Wowww". A third user said, “So pretty". Many also praised the actor using emoticons.

Ananya’s name now features in the list of Bollywood’s popular leading ladies. She has succeeded in creating an identity for herself in a short period that she has been in the industry for.

For those who don’t know, Ananya is the daughter of Bollywood’s famous actor Chunky Panday. She is following in the footsteps of her father. The way Chunky made an identity for himself based on his strong acting, Ananya is also doing the same. As far as work is concerned, Ananya is busy with her most awaited film Liger. She will be seen with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda in this film.

