'Gorgeous, Bright-eyed, Little Angel': Asin & Husband Rahul Sharma Introduce Their Daughter Arin

Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal and her husband Rahul Sharma well guarded their daughter from the media for a year.

Updated:October 26, 2018, 2:01 PM IST
'Gorgeous, Bright-eyed, Little Angel': Asin & Husband Rahul Sharma Introduce Their Daughter Arin
Arin, Asin and Rahul Sharma (Image Courtesy: Asin Thottumkal/ Instagram)
Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal and her husband Rahul Sharma well guarded their daughter from the media for a year. The two made sure that the toddler is away from the limelight and social media as well. On Thursday, as their daughter turned one, the couple shared the first pictures of the baby girl and also disclosed her name on social media.

Asin and Rahul have named their daughter Arin. Sharing pictures from the celebration, Asin wrote, "Happy 1st birthday ARIN ! #arinturnsone."

Taking up to the Instagram story, Asin shared a few pictures from the celebration. It was a pink-themed party and dressed in a cute pink dress, Arin looked adorable.

Rahul also took to Twitter to introduce the little one to the world. Sharing two pictures he wrote, "A year ago we welcomed a Gorgeous, bright eyed, little angel into this world. She just turned ONE!!! Where does time fly? Happy Birthday ARIN, my daughter! Why do u have to grow up so fast? Happy 1st Birthday!"

Take a look at the pictures from the celebration:

October 25 happens to be Asin's birthday. Wishing the actress, Rahul also shared a picture and wrote, "To my best friend, partner and the most selfless mother, Happy Birthday! Love sharing every minute of my life with you Asin."




Asin married Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016. Later on 24th October 2017, she announced the arrival of their daughter. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, "Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!"



| Edited by: Vaishali Jain
