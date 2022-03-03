Gorgeous Pictures of the Birthday Girl Shraddha Kapoor You Simply Can't Miss!

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses in recent times who has managed to strike a fabulous balance between being a star and a girl-next-door. The Half Girlfriend actress celebrates her birthday today. With around 69 million followers on Instagram, Shraddha enjoys a terrific celebrity status. She keeps treating her fans to photos of herself that are both cute and gorgeous at the same time.

On Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday, here are some of her best pictures from her Instagram gallery:

1. Dressed in a white dress, Shraddha could be seen tending her plants in the balcony. She wished everyone a happy world environment day.

2. Shraddha stuns like a diva in this heavily embellished peach saree.

3. The Chhichhore actress looks refreshing in a yellow top and pants as she soaks in the morning sun.

4. The bubbly actress is a huge champion of eco-friendly items and works towards sustainable living. In this photo she could be seen holding eco-friendly Ganesha idol and urging people to not pollute the beaches.

5. Shraddha shared this precious throwback photo of aaji and late singer Lata Mangeshkar. Little Shraddha could be seen beaming with joy in the photo.

6. Looking drop dead gorgeous, Shraddha can be seen sporting a designer lehenga choli in this photo.

7. Shraddha shares a very close bond with her family. She keeps sharing some of the cutest and adorable throwback pictures with her family members. Like here she can be seen enjoying the beach with her mother.

8. The actress expressed her love for dad Shakti Kapoor through this sweet throwback photo.

