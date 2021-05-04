Got a Botox Treatment But not Plastic Surgery, Reveals Shama Sikander

Actress Shama Sikander is known for not mincing her words. She has often been spotted shutting down trolls and making bold statements on her Instagram page too. The actress, who has been rumoured to have gone under the knife to change her appearance, has finally come out and dismissed these rumours, saying she had no plastic surgery.

However, in a recent interview with The Times of India, Shama admitted that she underwent a cosmetic procedure, a botox treatment to enhance her features. Apart from this, her diet and workouts have played a big role in bringing about the change in her looks from earlier days to now.

“I have taken botox treatment but that doesn’t come under the category of a corrective surgery. I have not gone under the knife. At the same time, people shouldn’t be bothered at all if any actor or actress is going for plastic surgery. At the end of the day, it is their hard earned money. People can of course have opinions, but trolling I don’t understand. Trolls rarely affect me now, all thanks to the meditation that I practice on a regular basis. That helps me keep calm," she said.

In the interview, the 39-year-old clarified that she was a growing up girl when the people first saw her on television and now when she has grown up, some changes are bound to take place. Shama rose to fame through 2004 slice-of-life TV show Yeh Meri Life Hai in which she played the role of Pooja.

The star further said she had been battling depression for many years due to which she had even gone out of the industry and the viewers didn’t get to see her. However, she tried to bring back her life on track by following a self-care regime that involved meditating, regularly exercising and eating healthy food. This lifestyle brought a change to her skin and helped her maintain her body.

The rumours surrounding Shama’s youth appearance started when she did the popular #10yearchallenge in 2020 and posted her then-and-now pictures on social media. She had said last yearthat it is not necessary that someone has gone through cosmetic surgery every time their appearance changes.

The actress also slammed the trolls saying that even if someone has gone through plastic surgery, people shouldn’t be bothered about it since it is somebody else'smoney, though she clarified that she isn’t affected by trolls anymore since she has started meditating regularly.

