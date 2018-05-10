GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Got An Exciting Role After Years: Varun Dhawan on Kalank

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

IANS

Updated:May 10, 2018, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Got An Exciting Role After Years: Varun Dhawan on Kalank
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan says it is after years that he has got an exciting role in upcoming movie Kalank for which he is thrilled to train for.

Varun on Wednesday night tweeted a video of himself working out in the gym.

"Night training for 'Kalank'. After years I have got a character for whom I am very excited to train for. Try this only once you get used to the movements. It's taken me sometime to master this. Keep your core engaged at all times. P.s. that the new mission impossible theme playing," Varun wrote along side the video.




The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Abhishek Varman will direct the epic drama, which will hit screens on April 19, 2019. The film will be jointly produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You