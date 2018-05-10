Got An Exciting Role After Years: Varun Dhawan on Kalank

Night training for #kalank. After years iv got a character for whom I’m very excited to train for. Try this only once you get used to the movements. It’s taken me sometime to master this.keep your core engaged at all times. P.s that the new mission impossible theme playing pic.twitter.com/Q3WyhXuzSu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 9, 2018

: Actor Varun Dhawan says it is after years that he has got an exciting role in upcoming movie Kalank for which he is thrilled to train for.Varun on Wednesday night tweeted a video of himself working out in the gym."Night training for 'Kalank'. After years I have got a character for whom I am very excited to train for. Try this only once you get used to the movements. It's taken me sometime to master this. Keep your core engaged at all times. P.s. that the new mission impossible theme playing," Varun wrote along side the video.The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.Abhishek Varman will direct the epic drama, which will hit screens on April 19, 2019. The film will be jointly produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.