GoT Final Season Will be Bloodier: Sophie Turner
Actress Sophie Turner has promised "more death and emotional torture" in the final season of fantasy series "Game of Thrones".
Sophie Turner (Image: Instagram/ Sophie Turner)
London: Actress Sophie Turner has promised "more death and emotional torture" in the final season of fantasy series Game of Thrones.
In an interview with an entertainment portal Gold Derby, she said that the final season will be bloodier, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"It's Game Of Thrones so it is going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before," Turner said.
Turner is seen as Sansa Stark in the show. Based on George R.R. Martin's novels, the show is about the thrilling quest to claim the Iron Throne. It is the intricate and surprising tale that keeps one hooked to the show.
The final season will premiere next year. It will air in India on Star World.
Talking about the last season, she added: "I can tell you that there's definitely a coming together of people to fight the impending doom. There's a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right."
