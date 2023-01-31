Actress Ileana D’cruz, who impressed the fans with films like Barfi and Pokiri, has not been keeping well. Ileana was recently hospitalised, and she shared photos from there, leaving fans worried. She posted a collage of two photos on her Instagram stories. In one of the photos, an IV tube is seen attached to her wrist while she lies in the hospital bed. The second photo was taken, in all probability, after she was discharged and returned home, going from the satin pillow. She captioned the collage, “What a difference a day makes. Also, some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluid”.

She also thanked her fans who have been messaging her, enquiring about her health. In a separate story, she posted a smiling picture of herself and wrote, “To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I am absolutely fine now. Got some good medical care at the right time”.

Although it is not clear what led to Ileana’s hospitalisation, in an earlier interview, the actress revealed that she was suffering from body dysmorphic disorder since the age of 12.

Ileana D’Cruz was last seen as Meera Rao in The Big Bull. She has Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and an untitled Shirsha Guha film in the pipeline. Ileana will shortly debut in a web series. The actor reportedly signed the upcoming online series from Applause Entertainment.

